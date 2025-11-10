The Hockey News Big Show: What Are The Oilers Missing Right Now?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond

What Are The Oilers Missing Right Now? by The Big Show

Here’s what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and Ken Campbell discussed in this episode:

0:40: What's wrong with the Edmonton Oilers, and what can be done to fix it?

3:52: Are the Oilers really missing Corey Perry right now?

5:55: Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have a goaltending problem or does most of their struggles fall on the defense?

9:18: How do you think Joseph Woll’s return will affect Anthony Stolarz’s performance?

11:18: Did people get concerned about Connor Bedard too early?

16:48: How important is Year 3 in a career for Bedard and NHL players in general?

18:37: Name a player you think has jumped into the superstar category this season.

22:30: Hockey Hall of Fame talk: where does Zdeno Chara rank all-time among NHL defensemen? Is he up there with Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom?

28:50: Boston University icon Jack Parker coached the Terriers for 40 years, even when he had NHL offers. With how often NHL coaches get fired, did he have it right?

32:36: Could we see David Carle as an NHL coach in a couple of years?

34:00: Ken Campbell spent some time in Czechia recently and interviewed Dominik Hasek. He discusses that and whether Prague is still incredibly underrated as a city.

38:54: Who will get inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next year? Candidates include Carey Price, Ryan Getzlaf, Patrice Bergeron, Phil Kessel and Eric Staal?

43:04: Should the NHL retire Alexander Ovechkin's number?

43:58: Who's your Hart Trophy front-runner?

Watch the full episode here

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.