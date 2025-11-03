It’s time to kick off a new week with more big NHL and hockey topics on The Hockey News Big Show.

What's Fuelling The Penguins' Success The Most? by The Big Show

Here’s what former NHL goaltender Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:41: What's more heartbreaking: the Oilers' Game 7 loss, or the Blue Jays' Game 7 loss?

2:35: Is this just a hot start to the season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, or can they sustain this?

4:25: What is contributing more to the Penguins' success: the goaltending or the scoring?

6:24: Who can step up to fill in Chris Tanev's spot if he's gone for an extended period of time?

9:15: Is losing a defensive defenseman like Tanev worse than losing an offensive defenseman?

10:33: How much should Ottawa Senators fans be concerned about Linus Ullmark's play?

12:55: Is Ullmark likely to turn things around quickly based on what you've seen from him in the past?

14:50: What kind of trade value does Edmonton Oilers D-man Troy Stecher hold on the market?

16:30: Is there a hole the Oilers are trying to fill in their lineup?

18:50: The New Jersey Devils agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $6 million annually with Jacob Markstrom. Thoughts on this deal?

20:40: Who is the starter for New Jersey if the playoffs were to start today?

23:08: What goes into being a good backup goalie on and off the ice?

25:48: The Montreal Canadiens are the first team in NHL history to win five of their first 12 games in overtime. Does it matter if they're going to overtime often if they continue to win?

28:34: What is making Montreal so good in overtime?

30:10: Are you starting to come around on whether the Habs are real contenders?

34:00: Yay or nay: wearing dark helmets with white uniforms, as the Senators and Capitals did over the weekend?

35:20: Free-agent goaltender Ilya Samsonov signed in the KHL. Will he ever return to the NHL?

37:30: Name one player you think is on a hot streak right now and one player who is on a cold streak.

40:40: Has Father Time finally come for Alex Ovechkin?

42:40: How much Halloween candy did you eat over the weekend?

Watch the full episode here

