The Hockey News Big Show: What Should We Expect From Auston Matthews' Return To Leafs?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here’s what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and ex-NHLer Drew Shore discussed:

0:55: The Vancouver Canucks are open for business. Pending UFAs Evander Kane, Kiefer Sherwood, Teddy Blueger and Derek Forbort are reportedly available. Which one would you pursue?

3:50: What do you make of the Canucks, and what direction would you pursue with them?

5:33: Are you surprised that we haven’t seen a big trade happen yet this season?

7:05: Other Names floating around the trade rumors are Jordan Binnington, Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri and Alex Tuch. Out of the players listed above, who do you think is most likely to get traded and where could they go?

10:40: Barry Trotz denied a report that there are culture issues within the Predators dressing room, saying, "I know what toxic is." Obviously, something is wrong there. How concerned are you about what's going on in Nashville?

12:58: How important is the dressing room culture to the success of a team?

15:12: With the NHL standings being so tight, there are a few teams that are stuck in the middle. The Capitals and Bruins are the two wild-card teams in the East. The Pens are one point behind. Of these three, who do we expect to land a playoff spot when all is said and done?

18:10: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said on Monday that captain Brady Tkachuk is on track to return to the lineup “sooner than later.” How will this help the Senators getting him back earlier than expected?

20:20: Auston Matthews is expected to make his return when the Toronto Maple Leafs travel to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. What do we expect from Matthews?

24:30: What happens if the Leafs’ road trip goes poorly? Does a trade or coaching trade happen?

27:25: The USA Hockey National Team Development Program won 4-2 against the CHL. Impression of the game?

30:30: How much would Drew Shore have liked to play in this type of showcase?

32:30: Who is your dark horse pick to make Team Canada?

33:53: Nashville has said that the price for moving Ryan O'Reilly would be a first-round pick plus an A-level prospect. Is he worth that?

35:52: Like or Dislike: Dallas Stars' new alternate jerseys that are inspired by their 1999 Stanley Cup championship sweaters.

37:07: Who do you blame most for the Oilers' rough start: Stuart Skinner or GM Stan Bowman?

