The Hockey News Big Show: What To Expect From Alex Ovechkin, Training Camps

The Hockey News Big Show discusses pressing NHL topics as training camps kick off.

What To Expect From Alex Ovechkin, Training Camps by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

01:30: What is Kirill Kaprizov looking for since he reportedly turned down a contract offer from the Minnesota Wild?

05:15: What teams could potentially trade for Kaprizov if the WIld think they can’t re-sign him?

08:20: Is J.T. Miller the right choice as captain of the New York Rangers?

12:00: Will any team sign Carter Hart?

15:00: Which player missing the start of the season is the biggest blow to their team?

18:50: Who will take the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-line right winger role?

21:20: What other players should the Maple Leafs target?

23:40: What is Leafs prospect Easton Cowan’s ceiling?

28:15: What are the expectations for Alex Ovechkin as he turns 40 this season?

31:30: What’s the most intriguing team going into training camp?

34:50: Which captain-less team will name a captain first, and who will it be?

37:20: Which opening-day matchup are you most excited to watch?

38:50: What’s your favorite outdoor venue? What stadium would you like to see host an NHL specialty game?

42:00: What’s your favorite example of a player ending their career by returning to their longtime squad?

43:20: If the NHL changed the playoff format so more teams would make it, would Buffalo make the cut?

