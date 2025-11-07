The Hockey News Big Show: Which Breakout NHL Teams Will Stay Near The Top?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Which Breakout NHL Teams Will Stay Near The Top? by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:36: Only six points separate first place and last place in the Eastern Conference. In the West, there are six different teams within three points of the second wild-card position. Is this the tightest NHL standings you've seen at this stage of the season in years?

4:05: Of the breakout teams appearing near the top of the standings, which one do you "believe in" the most to be there (in the playoffs) at the end of the season?

8:16: One month into the season, which coach or GM is on the hot seat?

12:50: What did you see out of the Calgary Flames last year when they almost made the playoffs?

14:45: The Utah Mammoth reportedly were interested in trading Nick Schmaltz in the summer, but with the hot start he's having, should they make signing the pending UFA sooner than later a top priority?

19:39: Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith and Alex Mogilny are among the people being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend. What are some of the best stories about one of the inductees?

24:14: Gary Pearson joins us for the BetMGM playbook. If the Penguins' goaltending duo of Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs can sustain their elite play, could that improve their playoff odds?

26:39: The Ottawa Senators sit at -120 odds to make it into the playoffs. Will they be able to put themselves in a good-enough spot until Brady Tkachuk returns from injury?

28:50: The New York Rangers are at +150 to make it into the playoffs, yet they sit tied for last in the Eastern Conference. What has to change for those odds to make more sense?

30:44: Can the return of Patrick Kane help the Red Wings reinforce their +150 odds to make the playoffs?

34:48: Now that Mogilny is finally being inducted, who is the next "player that is long overdue" to get into the Hockey Hall of Fame?

37:59: Who is the biggest bargain off-season signing so far?

39:50: Could this be the last season we see the Crosby-versus-Ovechkin rivalry?

43:51: Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (who infamously stuffed Ovechkin’s 900th-goal puck in his pants and got caught) said he had the full intention to give it back to him. Do we believe him?

45:13: Following meetings at the NHL offices in NYC between the CHL, Hockey Canada, the USHL and USA Hockey, it's rumored the USHL could possibly be making the move to join the CHL umbrella. Ryan - what have you heard?

