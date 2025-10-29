It’s time to discuss more big NHL and hockey topics on The Hockey News Big Show.

Which Pending NHL Free Agent Had The Most Impressive Start? by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:54: Reacting to the Utah Mammoth signing forward Logan Cooley to an eight-year contract extension at $10 million annually

6:25: With the NHL Frozen Frenzy taking place Tuesday, what matchup stood out to you the most and why?

10:04 Of all the East-West matchups we saw last night, which one could possibly be a Stanley Cup final?

13:56: The Edmonton Oilers got one of their best wins of the season and some much-needed scoring in their 6-3 victory over the red-hot Mammoth. Could this game serve as a turning point for what's been a pretty slow start to the Oilers' season?

17:30: Connor Bedard scored his first-career hat trick with the Blackhawks. Are we seeing something different from the Blackhawks so far this season that suggests their rebuild is taking some positive steps forward?

19:20: With a strong personal start to this season for Bedard, what does it mean to him?

22:51: Dallas got a big deal done, signing Thomas Harley to an eight-year contract extension at $10.5 million annually. Thoughts on the deal?

27:29: With the rising salary cap, will we see more players sign larger contracts than the top players on the team?

32:17: The Utah Mammoth’s hot start has them in the conversation of upgrading before the trade deadline. We've heard the rumors of Montreal looking for a center, and Carolina is always looking to add a star after their last few attempts fell short. Which teams do you have your eye on, and what should they be looking for?

32:17: Yes or No: Cole Caufield has played himself onto Team USA for the Olympics? If yes, who is he bumping out?

36:09: Which pending free agent for this summer has had the most impressive start to the season: Nick Schmaltz, Adrian Kempe, Shane Pinto or Evgeni Malkin?

38:20: John Tavares is still sitting at 499 goals. Does he get 500 tonight versus Columbus?

40:55: Who's to blame for the Leafs' middling start: the GM, the coach or the new guys?

44:11: Who will win Game 5 between the Blues Jays and Dodgers?

