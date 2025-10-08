The Hockey News Big Show: Who's The Most Interesting Pending NHL UFA Left?

The Hockey News Big Show breaks down the opening day of the NHL season and more big storylines.

Who's The Most Interesting Pending NHL UFA Left? by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

01:05: Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers reaction

03:15: New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins reaction

06:55: Colorado Avalanche @ Los Angeles Kings reaction

10:50: Who were surprising names on the NHL’s opening day rosters?

14:00: Which youngster who made an opening day roster could make a big impact?

17:40: What are the expectations for Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, who was called up?

21:00: The Maple Leafs claimed Sammy Blais and Cayden Primeau off waivers. Yay or nay?

22:10: Reacting to Alex Pietrangelo being on season-ending long-term injured reserve

24:30: Thoughts on Kyle Connor’s eight-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets?

27:45: Who’s the most interesting player left in contract extension talks?

32:50: How much pressure does Connor McDavid's contract put on other star players to leave money on the table to try and win?

37:40: Thoughts on Mattias Ekholm’s three-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers?

39:50: Stanley Cup predictions

43:00: Is Sidney Crosby the greatest captain of all-time?

45:20: Thoughts on the Boston Bruins going captainless to start the season?

46:50: Reacting to the Los Angeles Kings’ new third jerseys

48:30: Is Gavin McKenna already the real deal in the NCAA?

