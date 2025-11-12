The Hockey News Big Show: Will Injuries Hurt The Canucks Or Leafs The Most?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Will Injuries Hurt The Canucks Or Leafs The Most? by The Big Show

Here’s what Drew Shore, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

01:05: Does the NHL have a Nikita Zadorov problem after Auston Matthews hit?

04:40: Whose injuries will impact the team more: the Toronto Maple or Vancouver Canucks?

07:30: What contributes to rookies staying in the NHL or going back to junior?

12:30: Is it more beneficial to remain with an NHL team without bouncing back and forth between leagues?

14:20: Who's more of a Stanley Cup contender: the New Jersey Devils or Anaheim Ducks?

19:30: How concerned should Team Canada be about Brayden Point's start?

22:15: What did Drew do when he got into a slump?

24:10: How much change do you think there will be from Team Canada's 4 Nations team and the Olympic team?

28:15: What would you like to see next year when NHL All-Star Weekend returns?

31:00: What was your favorite moment from the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

33:15: Who gets traded first: Ryan O’Reilly or Nazem Kadri

36:00: Who will win the “hockey Cy Young,” a.k.a. the player with the most goals and fewest assists?

37:15: Who is on more of a hot seat: Craig Berube or Kris Knoblauch?

