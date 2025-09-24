The Hockey News Big Show: Will Leafs' William Nylander Join The 50-Goal Club?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss the NHL pre-season and preview the campaign ahead

Will Leafs' William Nylander Join The 50-Goal Club? by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

01:00: Can William Nylander take a jump and join the 50-goal club?

04:30: Thoughts on Joseph Woll's leave of absence from the Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00: What player has a lot to prove in the pre-season?

10:15: Who can jump into the superstar category this season?

14:40: Which playoff team has the worst depth at forward?

17:40: Which playoff team has the worst defensive depth?

20:50: What team should be on trade watch early in the season?

24:40: What team needs a big season from their goaltender?

28:10: Which team is on fire sale watch early in the season?

35:20: Which division has the best prospects?

40:00: Fighting during the pre-season: yay or nay?

42:00: Predicting the first coach fired

43:00: Reacting to Nikita Zadorov’s Irish exit goal celebration

