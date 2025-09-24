    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Hockey News Big Show: Will Leafs' William Nylander Join The 50-Goal Club?

    Sep 24, 2025, 17:20
    The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss the NHL pre-season and preview the campaign ahead

    Here’s what Katie Gaus, Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy discussed in this episode:

    01:00: Can William Nylander take a jump and join the 50-goal club?

    04:30: Thoughts on Joseph Woll's leave of absence from the Toronto Maple Leafs

    07:00: What player has a lot to prove in the pre-season?

    10:15: Who can jump into the superstar category this season?

    14:40: Which playoff team has the worst depth at forward?

    17:40: Which playoff team has the worst defensive depth?

    20:50: What team should be on trade watch early in the season?

    24:40: What team needs a big season from their goaltender?

    28:10: Which team is on fire sale watch early in the season?

    35:20: Which division has the best prospects?

    40:00: Fighting during the pre-season: yay or nay?

    42:00: Predicting the first coach fired

    43:00: Reacting to Nikita Zadorov’s Irish exit goal celebration

