    The Hockey News Big Show: Will Schaefer Or Celebrini Have A Greater Long-Term Impact?

    Oct 22, 2025, 17:49
    Oct 22, 2025, 17:49
    Oct 22, 2025, 17:49
    Updated at: Oct 22, 2025, 17:55

    Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discuss Schaefer, Celebrini, Necas, Marner, Crosby, Hutson, the NHL’s cancelled event and more.

    The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some hot topics across the NHL and beyond.

    Here’s what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

    0:57: Thoughts on what Tuesday’s Devils and Leafs game showed (good or bad) for both teams? 

    7:15: Mitch Marner's off to a solid start in Vegas, with 10 points in seven games and a four-game multi-point streak. Will he be more dangerous in Vegas than in Toronto?

    10:38: How much will it cost the Avalanche to keep Martin Necas? Mikko Rantanen got $12 million. How much would Necas get on the open market?

    15:22: No. 1 picks Matthew Schaefer and Macklin Celebrini go head-to-head for the first time in their young careers. Which player will have the greatest long-term impact?

    19:21: Lane Hutson, Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser were added to Team USA's preliminary roster last week after not being invited to the two-day orientation camp in August. Of the three, who has the best chance of actually making the Olympic team?

    22:45: Goalies often take longer to develop, but could Spencer Knight be the next big-time starter that Chicago desperately needs?

    24:50: Do you think teams are picking goalies less in the top round of the draft?

    30:05: Which division do you think will be the first one to experience a changing of the guard at the top?

    35:28: Sidney Crosby officially passed Mario Lemieux for the most regular-season and playoff points in Penguins history. Who is the greatest Penguin of all-time: Crosby or Lemieux?

    39:35: The Hurricanes and Avalanche will wear Whalers and Nordiques uniforms. Is this one of the best jersey matchups of all-time?

    41:49: The NHL reportedly cancelled the "Olympic sendoff event" at UBS Arena. The Islanders and UBS Arena will now host the traditional All-Star Game and skills competition in February 2027. Yay or Nay to this decision by the NHL? 

    43:50: Predicting the World Series between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

