The Hockey News Big Show: Will Schaefer Or Celebrini Have A Greater Long-Term Impact?

The Hockey News Big Show is back to discuss some hot topics across the NHL and beyond.

Will Schaefer Or Celebrini Have A Greater Long-Term Impact? by The Big Show

Here’s what Katie Gaus, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed in this episode:

0:57: Thoughts on what Tuesday’s Devils and Leafs game showed (good or bad) for both teams?

7:15: Mitch Marner's off to a solid start in Vegas, with 10 points in seven games and a four-game multi-point streak. Will he be more dangerous in Vegas than in Toronto?

10:38: How much will it cost the Avalanche to keep Martin Necas? Mikko Rantanen got $12 million. How much would Necas get on the open market?

15:22: No. 1 picks Matthew Schaefer and Macklin Celebrini go head-to-head for the first time in their young careers. Which player will have the greatest long-term impact?

19:21: Lane Hutson, Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser were added to Team USA's preliminary roster last week after not being invited to the two-day orientation camp in August. Of the three, who has the best chance of actually making the Olympic team?

22:45: Goalies often take longer to develop, but could Spencer Knight be the next big-time starter that Chicago desperately needs?

24:50: Do you think teams are picking goalies less in the top round of the draft?

30:05: Which division do you think will be the first one to experience a changing of the guard at the top?

35:28: Sidney Crosby officially passed Mario Lemieux for the most regular-season and playoff points in Penguins history. Who is the greatest Penguin of all-time: Crosby or Lemieux?

39:35: The Hurricanes and Avalanche will wear Whalers and Nordiques uniforms. Is this one of the best jersey matchups of all-time?

41:49: The NHL reportedly cancelled the "Olympic sendoff event" at UBS Arena. The Islanders and UBS Arena will now host the traditional All-Star Game and skills competition in February 2027. Yay or Nay to this decision by the NHL?

43:50: Predicting the World Series between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

