    The Hockey News Big Show: Will Stuart Skinner Thrive With A Change Of Scenery?

    The Hockey News
    Dec 15, 2025, 20:56
    The Hockey News
    Dec 15, 2025, 20:56
    Updated at: Dec 15, 2025, 20:56

    Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and ex-goalie Devan Dubnyk discuss the two huge NHL trades, the Hurricanes, Islanders, world juniors and more.

    The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

    Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and ex-goalie Devan Dubnyk discussed:

    0:33: Is Quinn Hughes the missing piece for Minnesota to finally make it past the first round? 

    5:25: Does Minnesota have the centers to compete in their division? 

    9:39: Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren were acquired by the Canucks in the trade. Did they get enough to accomplish what they wanted? 

    12:23: Do you think a new environment in Pittsburgh will help Stuart Skinner play to his best abilities?

    15:16: Do you like this trade by Kyle Dubas, acquiring Skinner and Brett Kulak? 

    16:45: Are we waiting for the shoe to drop with the Islanders, or are they a playoff team? 

    18:44: Do the New York Islanders need to tweak where needed, or can they play with house money?

    20:07: Is this finally the year the Carolina Hurricanes break through in the playoffs?

    22:07: What are Dubnyk's thoughts on whether or not the Hurricanes are a true contender? 

    24:03: How far can the Czechs go in the Olympics? 

    25:47: Thoughts on how much of a difference-maker David Pastrnak can be? 

    28:07: Dubnyk shares his experience going to the world juniors with Team Canada.

    30:34: What was the trash talk like between Russia and Canada in the 2006 world juniors gold medal game? 

    32:11: Over/Under 105.5 points for Macklin Celebrini this season? (He's currently on pace for 118.)

    34:38: On a scale from 1 to 10, how excited are you guys for more color vs. color jersey matchups next season?

    37:06: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week?

    38:43: Holiday gift exchange: do you prefer Secret Santa, or the one where you have a draft order and can steal gifts?

