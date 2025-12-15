The Hockey News Big Show: Will Stuart Skinner Thrive With A Change Of Scenery?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Here's what Ryan Kennedy, Michael Traikos and ex-goalie Devan Dubnyk discussed:

0:33: Is Quinn Hughes the missing piece for Minnesota to finally make it past the first round?

5:25: Does Minnesota have the centers to compete in their division?

9:39: Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren were acquired by the Canucks in the trade. Did they get enough to accomplish what they wanted?

12:23: Do you think a new environment in Pittsburgh will help Stuart Skinner play to his best abilities?

15:16: Do you like this trade by Kyle Dubas, acquiring Skinner and Brett Kulak?

16:45: Are we waiting for the shoe to drop with the Islanders, or are they a playoff team?

18:44: Do the New York Islanders need to tweak where needed, or can they play with house money?

20:07: Is this finally the year the Carolina Hurricanes break through in the playoffs?

22:07: What are Dubnyk's thoughts on whether or not the Hurricanes are a true contender?

24:03: How far can the Czechs go in the Olympics?

25:47: Thoughts on how much of a difference-maker David Pastrnak can be?

28:07: Dubnyk shares his experience going to the world juniors with Team Canada.

30:34: What was the trash talk like between Russia and Canada in the 2006 world juniors gold medal game?

32:11: Over/Under 105.5 points for Macklin Celebrini this season? (He's currently on pace for 118.)

34:38: On a scale from 1 to 10, how excited are you guys for more color vs. color jersey matchups next season?

37:06: Another week, another chance to name a player who had a hot or cold week?

38:43: Holiday gift exchange: do you prefer Secret Santa, or the one where you have a draft order and can steal gifts?

