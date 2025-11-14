The Hockey News Big Show: Will The Canadiens, Senators And Bruins Continue To Lead The Atlantic?

The Hockey News Big Show is here to discuss more big topics in the NHL and beyond.

Will The Canadiens, Senators And Bruins Continue To Lead The Atlantic? by The Big Show

Here’s what Gary Pearson, Ryan Kennedy and Michael Traikos discussed:

2:00: There is now a three-way tie for the top of the Atlantic Division between the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. Which team(s) will stay in the top three?

5:55: Toronto's winless streak has stretched to four games after Thursday's overtime loss against Los Angeles. How concerned are you about them?

8:50: Who will be the player to drag this team out of the slump?

10:41: After a poor start, the Los Angeles Kings are now second in the Pacific. Are the Kings looking legit again?

13:20: Are these Kings a better team than last season?

16:27: New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec is now up to 12 points in 17 games after a hat trick against Chicago. Is the 21-year-old finally coming into his own after going second overall in the 2022 draft?

21:08: Trade rumors continue to swirl for the Blues, with Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn's names being at the forefront. Who, if either, is more likely to be traded for the Blues?

25:31: Jack Roslovic has points in eight of his last 10 games. Should any teams be kicking themselves for not signing him?

31:00: BetMGM Playbook: The Sabres are the worst team in enemy rinks, sporting a .200 point percentage. How could at least a few wins on the road help them out?

32:45: Can any of the other teams at the bottom, like the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames, overtake the Sabers for last in the league?

36:55: Name a player that's thriving on their new team this season.

38:09: The NHL Global Series is taking place this weekend in Sweden between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins. What country do you want to see it being held in next?

41:08: In four games since shaving his head, Artemi Panarin has three goals, six assists and nine points. Should he just stay bald at his point?

43:25: What quote from this week caught your eye?

Watch the full episode on YouTube

Subscribe to The Hockey News Big Show on your preferred platform.