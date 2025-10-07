The Wraparound: Bounce-Back Candidates, Cup Picks And More NHL Predictions

Welcome to the new NHL season. The Wraparound is back to tackle the league and other hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Bounce-Back Candidates, Cup Picks And More NHL Predictions by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jack Williams discussed in this episode:

0:00: Which rebuilding NHL teams will push for playoff spots this season?

5:41: Which playoff team from the 2024-25 season is most likely to miss the playoffs this year?

8:24: Will Gavin McKenna be the third 18-year-old to win the Hobey Baker Award?

11:09: Which rookie will end up being most valuable to their team this season?

14:35: Which big-name pending UFA will not finish the season with their current team?

18:35: Which under-the-radar defenseman has the best chance of having a breakout offensive year?

21:05: Breaking down the top candidates for bounce-back seasons

24:35: Sharing our Stanley Cup final predictions

