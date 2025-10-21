    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Edmonton Oilers' Offensive Struggles

    The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Edmonton Oilers' Offensive Struggles

    Oct 21, 2025, 19:32
    Oct 21, 2025, 19:32
    Oct 21, 2025

    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss who must step up for the Oilers, Jack Eichel's Hart Trophy chances, Brad Marchand's return to Boston and more.

    The Wraparound is back to discuss the Jets, Senators, Canucks, Oilers and more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Will Jack Eichel be a Hart Trophy finalist this season?

    4:45: After becoming the Winnipeg Jets’ all-time points leader, is Mark Scheifele the best player in franchise history?

    7:41: Should the Ottawa Senators be willing to commit long-term to Shane Pinto?

    11:13: How concerned should the Vancouver Canucks be with the absence of Filip Chytil?

    16:15: Can the Los Angeles Kings stay afloat in the Pacific Division without Anze Kopitar?

    20:30: How will Brad Marchand be remembered by Boston Bruins fans?

    25:10: Could Andrei Vasilevskiy’s slow start with the Tampa Bay Lightning be a bigger sign of regression?

    28:10: Breaking down the Edmonton Oilers’ offensive struggles

    32:30: What to make of the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche wearing Whalers and Nordiques jerseys

    36:30: Looking at J.P. Hulbert’s surprising rise in the WHL

