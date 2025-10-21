The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Edmonton Oilers' Offensive Struggles

The Wraparound is back to discuss the Jets, Senators, Canucks, Oilers and more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Breaking Down The Edmonton Oilers' Offensive Struggles by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Will Jack Eichel be a Hart Trophy finalist this season?

4:45: After becoming the Winnipeg Jets’ all-time points leader, is Mark Scheifele the best player in franchise history?

7:41: Should the Ottawa Senators be willing to commit long-term to Shane Pinto?

11:13: How concerned should the Vancouver Canucks be with the absence of Filip Chytil?

16:15: Can the Los Angeles Kings stay afloat in the Pacific Division without Anze Kopitar?

20:30: How will Brad Marchand be remembered by Boston Bruins fans?

25:10: Could Andrei Vasilevskiy’s slow start with the Tampa Bay Lightning be a bigger sign of regression?

28:10: Breaking down the Edmonton Oilers’ offensive struggles

32:30: What to make of the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche wearing Whalers and Nordiques jerseys

36:30: Looking at J.P. Hulbert’s surprising rise in the WHL

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon