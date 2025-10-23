The Wraparound: Breaking Down The Hottest Starts By NHL Veterans

Rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics are what The Wraparound is all about.

Breaking Down The Hottest Starts By NHL Veterans by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Could Justin Brazeau be a valuable trade piece for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

6:10: Breaking down the hottest starts by NHL veterans

9:01: Does Clayton Keller deserve an opportunity to play for Team USA at the Olympics?

12:50: What can the Toronto Maple Leafs learn from the Toronto Blue Jays?

17:45: After becoming the fourth player to ever have 500 points on multiple teams, is John Tavares a Hall of Famer?

21:40: Reflecting on Adam Henrique’s career after reaching 1,000 games played

25:39: Could Colten Ellis potentially be a strong option in net for the Buffalo Sabres?

28:20: What’s been the most concerning part of the Calgary Flames’ start to the season?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon