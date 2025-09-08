Kick off a new week with rapid-fire hockey topics in The Wraparound.Breaking Down The NHL's Divisional Favorites by The Wraparound undefined
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:
0:00: Did the Calgary Flames get a good deal with Connor Zary’s extension?
3:58: How will the Montreal Canadiens use their cap space after trading Carey Price’s contract?
8:15: Reflecting on the life and NHL career of Ken Dryden
12:20: How will the Winnipeg Jets handle missing Adam Lowry for the start of the season?
16:20: Does Kirill Kaprizov deserve to be the highest-paid NHL player ever?
21:05: Will Connor McDavid score 60 goals this season?
25:26: Breaking down the divisional favorites for the upcoming NHL season
30:10: Rearranging the NHL’s top 50 players list
34:35: Will Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini have more points this season?
