    The Wraparound: Breaking Down The NHL's Divisional Favorites

    The Hockey News
    Sep 8, 2025

    Kick off a new week with rapid-fire hockey topics in The Wraparound.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Did the Calgary Flames get a good deal with Connor Zary’s extension?

    3:58: How will the Montreal Canadiens use their cap space after trading Carey Price’s contract?

    8:15: Reflecting on the life and NHL career of Ken Dryden

    12:20: How will the Winnipeg Jets handle missing Adam Lowry for the start of the season?

    16:20: Does Kirill Kaprizov deserve to be the highest-paid NHL player ever?

    21:05: Will Connor McDavid score 60 goals this season?

    25:26: Breaking down the divisional favorites for the upcoming NHL season

    30:10: Rearranging the NHL’s top 50 players list

    34:35: Will Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini have more points this season?

