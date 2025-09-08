Kick off a new week with rapid-fire hockey topics in The Wraparound.

Breaking Down The NHL's Divisional Favorites by The Wraparound

undefined

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Did the Calgary Flames get a good deal with Connor Zary’s extension?

3:58: How will the Montreal Canadiens use their cap space after trading Carey Price’s contract?

8:15: Reflecting on the life and NHL career of Ken Dryden

12:20: How will the Winnipeg Jets handle missing Adam Lowry for the start of the season?

16:20: Does Kirill Kaprizov deserve to be the highest-paid NHL player ever?

21:05: Will Connor McDavid score 60 goals this season?

25:26: Breaking down the divisional favorites for the upcoming NHL season

30:10: Rearranging the NHL’s top 50 players list

34:35: Will Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini have more points this season?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

