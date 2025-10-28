    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Can Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov Break His Slump?

    The Hockey News
    Oct 28, 2025, 20:06
    The Wraparound: Can Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov Break His Slump?

    Oct 28, 2025, 20:06
    Oct 28, 2025, 20:06
    Updated at: Oct 28, 2025, 20:06

    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discuss Svechnikov's zero points so far, trade speculation about Kadri, Zacha and Stamkos and much more.

    It's time for The Wraparound, featuring rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Which teams should pursue a trade for Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri?

    4:58: Does Pavel Zacha make sense as a trade candidate for the Boston Bruins?

    8:30: What to make of the Vancouver Canucks’ acquisition of Lukas Reichel

    12:15: Breaking down Nikita Kucherov’s accomplishments after reaching 1,000 career points

    16:03: Could the Nashville Predators facilitate a trade for Steven Stamkos?

    22:35: Should the Utah Mammoth be considered contenders for a top-three spot in the Central Division?

    26:25: Can Andrei Svechnikov break out of his current slump with the Carolina Hurricanes?

    30:05: Could Rickard Rakell’s injury impact his stock as a potential trade piece?

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon