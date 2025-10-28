The Wraparound: Can Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov Break His Slump?

It's time for The Wraparound, featuring rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Can Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov Break His Slump? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

0:00: Which teams should pursue a trade for Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri?

4:58: Does Pavel Zacha make sense as a trade candidate for the Boston Bruins?

8:30: What to make of the Vancouver Canucks’ acquisition of Lukas Reichel

12:15: Breaking down Nikita Kucherov’s accomplishments after reaching 1,000 career points

16:03: Could the Nashville Predators facilitate a trade for Steven Stamkos?

22:35: Should the Utah Mammoth be considered contenders for a top-three spot in the Central Division?

26:25: Can Andrei Svechnikov break out of his current slump with the Carolina Hurricanes?

30:05: Could Rickard Rakell’s injury impact his stock as a potential trade piece?

