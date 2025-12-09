The Wraparound: Can The Buffalo Sabres Redeem Their Season?

The Wraparound has a new batch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:
0:00: What's been the most concerning part of the New Jersey Devils' recent slump?
4:13: Could Nashville Predators forwards Ryan O'Reilly or Steven Stamkos be a smart fit for the New Jersey Devils?
7:15: What teams would make sense as potential suitors for Phillip Danault?
10:55: Would Tristan Jarry help fix the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending woes?
15:12: Which Canadian with NHL experience will have the biggest impact at the world juniors this year?
18:25: Breaking down potential standouts from the NCAA at the upcoming world juniors
21:40: Which direction will the Seattle Kraken go in throughout the rest of the season?
25:04: Is this a redeemable season for the Buffalo Sabres?Can The Buffalo Sabres Redeem Their Season? by The Wraparound
