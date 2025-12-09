    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Can The Buffalo Sabres Redeem Their Season?

    Dec 9, 2025, 20:38
    

    
    
    Updated at: Dec 9, 2025, 20:38

    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discuss the Devils' slump, trade speculation, world juniors roster talk and more.

    The Wraparound has a new batch of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Frank Zawrazky discussed in this episode:

    0:00: What's been the most concerning part of the New Jersey Devils' recent slump?

    4:13: Could Nashville Predators forwards Ryan O'Reilly or Steven Stamkos be a smart fit for the New Jersey Devils?

    7:15: What teams would make sense as potential suitors for Phillip Danault?

    10:55: Would Tristan Jarry help fix the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending woes?

    15:12: Which Canadian with NHL experience will have the biggest impact at the world juniors this year?

    18:25: Breaking down potential standouts from the NCAA at the upcoming world juniors

    21:40: Which direction will the Seattle Kraken go in throughout the rest of the season?

    25:04: Is this a redeemable season for the Buffalo Sabres?

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

