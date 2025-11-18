The Wraparound: Can The Canadiens Overcome Their Injuries?

The Wraparound is back with more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Can The Canadiens Overcome Their Injuries? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jack Williams discussed in this episode:

0:00: Can the Montreal Canadiens overcome their injury issues?

4:17: Can the Toronto Maple Leafs save their season?

8:04: Breaking down Brad Marchand’s hot start with the Florida Panthers

11:09: Could Spencer Knight be the Chicago Blackhawks’ long-term answer in net?

15:24: Projecting how the Dallas Stars will handle Jason Robertson’s next contract

19:41: How important is it for Elias Pettersson to have a positive offensive season?

23:10: Could Josh Doan end up being a big part of the Buffalo Sabres’ future?

26:07: Looking at the most likely outcomes for the Nashville Predators this season

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon