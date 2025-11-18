    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Can The Canadiens Overcome Their Injuries?

    The Hockey News
    Nov 18, 2025, 21:11
    The Wraparound: Can The Canadiens Overcome Their Injuries?

    Nov 18, 2025, 21:11
    Updated at: Nov 18, 2025, 21:11

    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jack Williams discuss the Canadiens' injury issues, the Leafs' struggles, Brad Marchand's hot start and more.

    The Wraparound is back with more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jack Williams discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Can the Montreal Canadiens overcome their injury issues?

    4:17: Can the Toronto Maple Leafs save their season?

    8:04: Breaking down Brad Marchand’s hot start with the Florida Panthers

    11:09: Could Spencer Knight be the Chicago Blackhawks’ long-term answer in net?

    15:24: Projecting how the Dallas Stars will handle Jason Robertson’s next contract

    19:41: How important is it for Elias Pettersson to have a positive offensive season?

    23:10: Could Josh Doan end up being a big part of the Buffalo Sabres’ future?

    26:07: Looking at the most likely outcomes for the Nashville Predators this season

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon