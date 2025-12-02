    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Could Laurent Brossoit Help A Contending NHL Team?

    The Wraparound: Could Laurent Brossoit Help A Contending NHL Team?

    Dec 2, 2025, 22:12
    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss Laurent Brossoit trade speculation, McGroarty's role in Pittsburgh this season, Vezina Trophy candidates and much more.

    The Wraparound is here to discuss more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Breaking down Logan Cooley's injury against the St. Louis Blues

    4:55: Can the management group in Calgary build toward contention in the time of their new extensions?

    9:01: What has led to the Philadelphia Flyers' recent success?

    12:42: Will Rutger McGroarty play a bigger role with the Pittsburgh Penguins this season?

    17:22: Can the Maple Leafs' goaltending break them out of their early-season slump?

    22:06: Looking at the top early candidates for the Vezina Trophy

    25:50: Could Laurent Brossoit be an effective goalie on a contending team this season?

    30:28: What will it take for the Winnipeg Jets to get back on track? 

