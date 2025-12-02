The Wraparound: Could Laurent Brossoit Help A Contending NHL Team?

The Wraparound is here to discuss more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down Logan Cooley's injury against the St. Louis Blues

4:55: Can the management group in Calgary build toward contention in the time of their new extensions?

9:01: What has led to the Philadelphia Flyers' recent success?

12:42: Will Rutger McGroarty play a bigger role with the Pittsburgh Penguins this season?

17:22: Can the Maple Leafs' goaltending break them out of their early-season slump?

22:06: Looking at the top early candidates for the Vezina Trophy

25:50: Could Laurent Brossoit be an effective goalie on a contending team this season?

30:28: What will it take for the Winnipeg Jets to get back on track?

