The Wraparound: Could The Senators Be Canada's Top Team This Year?

The Wraparound is back with more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Diandra Loux discussed in this episode:

0:00: What has been the biggest factor in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s recent success?

5:02: How concerning is Sergei Bobrovsky’s start to the season?

8:15: Could the Ottawa Senators end up being the top Canadian team in the standings this season?

11:55: Will Alexandar Georgiev get another shot on an NHL team?

16:18: Breaking down Don Maloney’s comments regarding the Calgary Flames

20:45: Will the Carolina Hurricanes trade Andrei Svechnikov this season?

24:45: Which players stand out as potential trade pieces for the Vancouver Canucks?

