The Wraparound: Do The Canadiens' Kent Hughes And Jeff Gorton Deserve Long-Term Extensions?

NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments are what The Wraparound is all about.

Do The Canadiens' Kent Hughes And Jeff Gorton Deserve Long-Term Extensions? by The Wraparound

undefined

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Diandra Loux discussed in this episode:

0:00: Which Toronto Maple Leafs acquisition will have the biggest impact this season?

5:22: Do Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton deserve long-term extensions with the Montreal Canadiens?

9:27: How much will Kyle Connor be making on his next contract with the Winnipeg Jets?

13:09: How difficult will it be for GMs to negotiate long-term contracts with the rising salary cap?

18:46: Who do NHL players think the next ‘face of the league’ will be?

24:04: Who will have to step up the most for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the absence of Nick Paul?

27:50: Breaking down Mikael Backlund’s extension with the Calgary Flames

30:00: Will Anze Kopitar be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon