    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Do The Canadiens' Kent Hughes And Jeff Gorton Deserve Long-Term Extensions?

    The Hockey News
    Sep 19, 2025, 21:20
    The Hockey News
    Sep 19, 2025, 21:20
    Updated at: Sep 19, 2025, 21:20

    NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments are what The Wraparound is all about.

    Do The Canadiens' Kent Hughes And Jeff Gorton Deserve Long-Term Extensions? by The Wraparound Do The Canadiens' Kent Hughes And Jeff Gorton Deserve Long-Term Extensions? by The Wraparound undefined

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Diandra Loux discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Which Toronto Maple Leafs acquisition will have the biggest impact this season?

    5:22: Do Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton deserve long-term extensions with the Montreal Canadiens?

    9:27: How much will Kyle Connor be making on his next contract with the Winnipeg Jets?

    13:09: How difficult will it be for GMs to negotiate long-term contracts with the rising salary cap?

    18:46: Who do NHL players think the next ‘face of the league’ will be?

    24:04: Who will have to step up the most for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the absence of Nick Paul?

    27:50: Breaking down Mikael Backlund’s extension with the Calgary Flames

    30:00: Will Anze Kopitar be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon