The Wraparound: Do The Detroit Red Wings Have A Breakout Player In Waiting?

The Wraparound is your show for rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Do The Detroit Red Wings Have A Breakout Player In Waiting? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jake Tye discussed in today's episode:

0:00: What team can make the best pitch to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a Sidney Crosby trade?

5:22: Breaking down Dustin Wolf’s extension with the Calgary Flames

8:28: Could Marco Kasper have a breakout season with the Detroit Red Wings?

11:20: Will Michael Misa make the San Jose Sharks’ lineup this season?

15:09: Will Kirill Kaprizov end up testing free agency next summer?

19:45: Have the Philadelphia Flyers built a good foundation for the future?

23:45: What will Jack Eichel’s next contract look like with the Vegas Golden Knights?

26:45: After signing Alexandar Georgiev, how will the Buffalo Sabres organize their goaltending depth chart?

