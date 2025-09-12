The Wraparound: Do The Detroit Red Wings Have A Breakout Player In Waiting?

The Wraparound is your show for rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.Do The Detroit Red Wings Have A Breakout Player In Waiting? by The Wraparound undefined
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jake Tye discussed in today's episode:
0:00: What team can make the best pitch to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a Sidney Crosby trade?
5:22: Breaking down Dustin Wolf’s extension with the Calgary Flames
8:28: Could Marco Kasper have a breakout season with the Detroit Red Wings?
11:20: Will Michael Misa make the San Jose Sharks’ lineup this season?
15:09: Will Kirill Kaprizov end up testing free agency next summer?
19:45: Have the Philadelphia Flyers built a good foundation for the future?
23:45: What will Jack Eichel’s next contract look like with the Vegas Golden Knights?
26:45: After signing Alexandar Georgiev, how will the Buffalo Sabres organize their goaltending depth chart?
See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.