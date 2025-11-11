The Wraparound: Do The Washington Capitals Need Another Center?

Welcome to a new episode of The Wraparound, featuring rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

0:00: Can the Anaheim Ducks capture the Pacific Division title this season?

5:15: With Pierre-Luc Dubois out, could the Washington Capitals be on the hunt for a new center?

8:25: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs regret trading Fraser Minten?

12:15: Breaking down Sean Couturier’s comments on Matvei Michkov

16:10: Could Matthew Wood play a big role for the Nashville Predators this season?

21:50: What direction will Doug Armstrong take the St. Louis Blues in his last season as GM?

26:55: Looking ahead to the top candidates for the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class

31:02: Are the Buffalo Sabres in danger of being out of the playoff mix before American Thanksgiving?

