    The Wraparound: Do The Washington Capitals Need Another Center?

    Nov 11, 2025, 21:13
    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discuss Pierre-Luc Dubois' injury, the Blues' direction and much more.

    Welcome to a new episode of The Wraparound, featuring rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Can the Anaheim Ducks capture the Pacific Division title this season?

    5:15: With Pierre-Luc Dubois out, could the Washington Capitals be on the hunt for a new center?

    8:25: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs regret trading Fraser Minten?

    12:15: Breaking down Sean Couturier’s comments on Matvei Michkov

    16:10: Could Matthew Wood play a big role for the Nashville Predators this season?

    21:50: What direction will Doug Armstrong take the St. Louis Blues in his last season as GM?

    26:55: Looking ahead to the top candidates for the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class

    31:02: Are the Buffalo Sabres in danger of being out of the playoff mix before American Thanksgiving?

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon