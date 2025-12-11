    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Does Brandt Clarke Deserve A Bigger Role With L.A. Kings?

    Dec 11, 2025, 21:12
    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Andre Leal discuss Nathan MacKinnon's scoring, special teams storylines, Brandt Clarke, William Nylander and more.

    The Wraparound is here to break down more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Andre Leal discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Can the Anaheim Ducks afford to loan Beckett Sennecke out for the world juniors?

    4:15: Can Nathan MacKinnon reach 150 points this season?

    7:10: Breaking down the most surprising special teams storylines this season

    11:20: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs get a spark out of William Nylander after his recent demotion?

    14:50: Should Brandt Clarke be playing a bigger role with the Los Angeles Kings?

    18:52: Assessing the top candidates for the Jack Adams award

    23:44: Was this a good time for the Montreal Canadiens to call up Jacob Fowler?

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon