The Wraparound: Does Brandt Clarke Deserve A Bigger Role With L.A. Kings?

The Wraparound is here to break down more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Andre Leal discussed in this episode:

0:00: Can the Anaheim Ducks afford to loan Beckett Sennecke out for the world juniors?

4:15: Can Nathan MacKinnon reach 150 points this season?

7:10: Breaking down the most surprising special teams storylines this season

11:20: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs get a spark out of William Nylander after his recent demotion?

14:50: Should Brandt Clarke be playing a bigger role with the Los Angeles Kings?

18:52: Assessing the top candidates for the Jack Adams award

23:44: Was this a good time for the Montreal Canadiens to call up Jacob Fowler?

