The Wraparound: Does The Winnipeg Jets' GM Deserve More Credit?

The Wraparound is here with rapid-fire hockey topics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Does The Winnipeg Jets' GM Deserve More Credit? by The Wraparound

undefined

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: After breaking the Colorado Avalanche points record, will Nathan MacKinnon go down as the best player in franchise history?

4:35: With Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel locked up, will the Vegas Golden Knights be contenders for the next decade?

8:35: Which Edmonton Oilers signing aside from Connor McDavid will end up being the most impactful?

12:15: Has McDavid’s extension set a new precedent for star players in the future?

17:15: Does Kevin Cheveldayoff deserve more credit for extending his star players with the Winnipeg Jets?

21:21: Breaking down the rumored contract extension for Lane Hutson

24:00: What to make of Logan Cooley’s decision to reportedly decline an eight-year contract with the Utah Mammoth

29:20: Which player earning over $10 million per season will win the Stanley Cup first?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes. Watch the Big Show for previews in the other divisions as well.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon