Kickstart the weekend with rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics on The Wraparound.

How Injuries And Absences Will Affect The Stars, Leafs, Panthers And More by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

0:00: How much will Jamie Benn’s absence affect the Dallas Stars to start the season?

5:03: Can the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation hold up without Joseph Woll?

9:15: Is Alex Pietrangelo hinting at a potential return this season?

14:39: Are the Florida Panthers still Stanley Cup contenders without Aleksander Barkov?

19:05: Who will have to take on a larger role for the Nashville Predators with the injury to Nic Hague?

24:03: Breaking down potential trade destinations for Connor Ingram

28:05: Making sense of Alex Tuch’s extension talks with the Buffalo Sabres

31:55: How will the Montreal Canadiens structure their third line?

