    The Wraparound: Is Jakub Dobes The Canadiens' New No. 1 Goalie?

    Oct 30, 2025, 20:33
    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss Montreal's goaltending, Martin Necas' contract extension, Zach Hyman's eventual return to the Oilers and more.

    The Wraparound is your show for rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Breaking down Martin Necas’ eight-year extension with the Colorado Avalanche

    5:48: Is Jakub Dobes the new No. 1 goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens?

    9:30: How will Zach Hyman fit in the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup when he returns?

    14:09: Will Thomas Harley surpass Miro Heiskanen as the top defenseman for the Dallas Stars?

    18:20: Considering his early struggles with the St. Louis Blues, is Jordan Binnington still Canada’s top goaltending option?

    23:04: What does the right contract extension look like for Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings?

    27:39: How should the Vancouver Canucks handle Kiefer Sherwood’s next contract? 

    31:05: Could Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue be the next top talent to watch in the WHL?

    34:19: Analyzing the TNT and ESPN coverage of the NHL

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon