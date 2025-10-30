The Wraparound: Is Jakub Dobes The Canadiens' New No. 1 Goalie?

The Wraparound is your show for rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Is Jakub Dobes The Canadiens' New No. 1 Goalie? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Breaking down Martin Necas’ eight-year extension with the Colorado Avalanche

5:48: Is Jakub Dobes the new No. 1 goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens?

9:30: How will Zach Hyman fit in the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup when he returns?

14:09: Will Thomas Harley surpass Miro Heiskanen as the top defenseman for the Dallas Stars?

18:20: Considering his early struggles with the St. Louis Blues, is Jordan Binnington still Canada’s top goaltending option?

23:04: What does the right contract extension look like for Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings?

27:39: How should the Vancouver Canucks handle Kiefer Sherwood’s next contract?

31:05: Could Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue be the next top talent to watch in the WHL?

34:19: Analyzing the TNT and ESPN coverage of the NHL

