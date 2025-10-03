The Wraparound: Previewing The NHL's Metropolitan Division In 2025-26

The Wraparound is here to preview the NHL's Metropolitan Division teams ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Previewing The NHL's Metropolitan Division In 2025-26 by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jonathan Bailey discussed in this episode:

0:00: With Luke Hughes extended, is the New Jersey Devils’ defensive core good enough to contend?

5:28: Can Zach Werenski carry the Columbus Blue Jackets to the playoffs?

9:10: Did the Carolina Hurricanes make too many changes in the off-season?

13:11: Can Mike Sullivan unlock a new level of offense for the New York Rangers?

17:43: Will Mathieu Darche push the New York Islanders towards the playoffs or sell off the team’s core pieces?

21:47: Which stars will be left on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster by the end of the season?

25:40: Will the Washington Capitals prove that last season’s success wasn’t just a one-off?

29:04: Will Rick Tocchet rely on the Philadelphia Flyers youngsters to play big roles this season?

