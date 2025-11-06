The Wraparound: Reflecting On Nazem Kadri's Evolution Over 1,000 NHL Games

The Wraparound has more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics for your listening and viewing pleasure.

Reflecting On Nazem Kadri's Evolution Over 1,000 NHL Games by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Is Alex Ovechkin’s 900-goal milestone the most impressive feat in hockey?

5:15: Reflecting on Nazem Kadri’s evolution after reaching 1,000 games played

10:05: Could NHL teams change their approach on rookies nearing the 10-game mark?

16:15: Where does Drew Doughty rank among defensemen in his era?

20:15: Is Logan Thompson forcing his way onto Team Canada’s Olympic roster?

24:30: Can the Pittsburgh Penguins stay hot with Tristan Jarry out of the lineup?

27:56: Does Matthew Knies or Cole Caufield have a better chance of making Team USA’s Olympic roster?

31:15: Is there a path for Connor Ingram to become an effective player for the Edmonton Oilers this season?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon