It's time for more rapid-fire hockey and NHL topics on The Wraparound.

Should Oilers' Stuart Skinner Make Team Canada? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discussed in today's episode:

0:00: Is Dennis Hildeby a key part of Brad Treliving’s long-term plan for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

5:10: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs hold off on using their cap space until next summer?

9:15: Breaking down Quinn Hughes’ comments on his future with the Vancouver Canucks

12:55: Is Stuart Skinner more likely to make Team Canada or win the Stanley Cup this year?

16:20: Will Lane Hutson surpass his rookie season point total?

20:12: How should the Pittsburgh Penguins handle the contracts of Eugene Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson?

24:50: What was the best decade of New York Rangers hockey?

