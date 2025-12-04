The Wraparound: Should The Canadiens Find An Upgrade In Net?

The Wraparound is here to discuss a new batch of NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

0:00: Which team in the Central Division is under the most pressure to translate their hot start into playoff success?

4:45: Can Steven Stamkos get his offense back on track in Nashville or elsewhere?

10:05: How concerning is the lack of depth scoring for the Detroit Red Wings?

13:28: How will Adam Fox's injury impact the Rangers' playoff chances?

17:41: Should the Montreal Canadiens look to make an upgrade in net?

22:40: Will Tyler Bertuzzi be a long-term fit for the Chicago Blackhawks?

25:39: Exploring potential trade partners for Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks

