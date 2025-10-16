The Wraparound: Should The NHL Be Concerned About The Ice For The Olympics?

The Wraparound is back to discuss NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Should The NHL Be Concerned About The Ice For The Olympics? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: With Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton extended, what’s the next step in the Montreal Canadiens’ organizational journey?

4:37: Can the New Jersey Devils stay competitive without Jacob Markstrom in their lineup for the next few weeks?

7:43: Will the Florida Panthers' injury struggles begin to catch up to them?

11:35: Could Zeev Buium help the Minnesota Wild become an elite offensive team?

15:20: Should Jimmy Snuggerud be the early favorite for the Calder Trophy?

18:55: Should the NHL be concerned about the untested ice for the upcoming Olympics?

22:40: Does Easton Cowan’s early success with the Toronto Maple Leafs create some urgency for a Nick Robertson trade?

29:10: How will the Edmonton Oilers organize their forward group with Zach Hyman returning?

