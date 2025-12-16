The Wraparound: Was Kekalainen The Right Choice As Sabres' New GM?

The Wraparound is here to discuss more NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Jim Parsons discussed in this episode:

0:00: Could Bill Guerin continue to pursue star talent after acquiring Quinn Hughes?

4:43: How should the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils pivot after missing out on Quinn Hughes?

9:50: Will Connor Bedard's injury impact his chances at making Team Canada?

12:56: Was Jarmo Kekalainen the right replacement for Kevyn Adams as GM of the Buffalo Sabres?

19:30: How have Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider affected the rise of the Anaheim Ducks?

23:27: Will Tristan Jarry end up being an upgrade for the Edmonton Oilers over Stuart Skinner?

29:21: Has Ilya Sorokin entered the Vezina Trophy conversation?

