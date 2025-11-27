The Wraparound: What Is Morgan Geekie's Offensive Ceiling With Bruins?

The Wraparound is here once again with more NHL and hockey topics in bite-sized segments.Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:

0:00: Could Jakob Chychrun be entering the conversation as one of the NHL’s top offensive defensemen?

4:01: What is the offensive ceiling for Morgan Geekie with the Boston Bruins?

8:05: Will Pete DeBoer end up in an NHL coaching role this season?12:11: Which teams could take a shot at signing Robby Fabbri?

15:49: Breaking down standout performers at the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge

19:40: Is Scott Wedgewood one of Team Canada’s top options in net?

25:23: Has Cutter Gauthier earned himself a spot on Team USA?

31:00: Will the Buffalo Sabres or Toronto Maple Leafs work out their struggles on the road?

