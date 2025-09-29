The final full week of the NHL's pre-season is here, and it's time to discuss more rapid-fire topics on The Wraparound.What Role Will Zayne Parekh Play On The Flames? by The Wraparound undefined
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:
0:00: Breaking down Mason McTavish’s extension with the Anaheim Ducks
4:05: Reflecting on the career of Marc-Andre Fleury
9:55: Can Cam Fowler be a strong contributor for the entirety of his new extension with the St. Louis Blues?
13:45: Could Zayne Parekh play a big role for the Calgary Flames this season?
18:20: Will Anthony Stolarz be one of the NHL’s most valuable goaltenders relative to cap hit?
22:20: How will the Toronto Maple Leafs sort out their bottom six forwards?
26:10: Could Braeden Cootes crack the Vancouver Canucks’ opening day lineup?
29:35: Who needs to step up for the Seattle Kraken in the absence of Kaapo Kakko?
31:30: Could Radim Mrtka make an early appearance for the Buffalo Sabres?
See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.