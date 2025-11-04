    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: What's Causing The Rangers To Struggle Offensively?

    The Wraparound: What's Causing The Rangers To Struggle Offensively?

    Nov 4, 2025, 21:46
    Nov 4, 2025, 21:46
    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discuss the Rangers' offensive struggles, Zegras' hot start in Philadelphia and more rapid-fire topics.

    The Wraparound is here for you on Tuesdays and Thursdays with a bunch of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

    0:00: What is the cause for the New York Rangers’ offensive struggles?

    5:30: How much will Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson be earning with the Anaheim Ducks next season?

    9:25: Has Trevor Zegras established himself as a top-line center with the Philadelphia Flyers?

    13:35: Breaking down Nikolaj Ehlers’ slow start with the Carolina Hurricanes

    17:55: How important is Morgan Rielly to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offensive success?

    23:10: Could David Kampf terminate his contract with the Maple Leafs?

    27:16: Is Ben Kindel capable of helping this Pittsburgh Penguins team stay competitive?

