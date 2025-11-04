The Wraparound: What's Causing The Rangers To Struggle Offensively?

The Wraparound is here for you on Tuesdays and Thursdays with a bunch of NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

What's Causing The Rangers To Struggle Offensively? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello, and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: What is the cause for the New York Rangers’ offensive struggles?

5:30: How much will Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson be earning with the Anaheim Ducks next season?

9:25: Has Trevor Zegras established himself as a top-line center with the Philadelphia Flyers?

13:35: Breaking down Nikolaj Ehlers’ slow start with the Carolina Hurricanes

17:55: How important is Morgan Rielly to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offensive success?

23:10: Could David Kampf terminate his contract with the Maple Leafs?

27:16: Is Ben Kindel capable of helping this Pittsburgh Penguins team stay competitive?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon