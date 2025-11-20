The Wraparound: Who Are Buffalo And Calgary's Top Trade Candidates?

The Wraparound is back with more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.Who Are Buffalo And Calgary's Top Trade Candidates? by The Wraparound
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:
0:00: Should the Vegas Golden Knights be concerned about their goaltending situation?
4:42: Could Macklin Celebrini receive significant Hart Trophy consideration this season?
8:10: Will Jesper Wallstedt’s rise cause a shake-up in net for the Minnesota Wild?
11:30: Breaking down Adam Lowry’s five-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets
15:10: Could Charlie McAvoy’s absence bring the Boston Bruins down to earth?
18:50: Should the Anaheim Ducks look to trade Pavel Mintyukov?
22:10: Could Alexandre Texier end up terminating his contract with the St. Louis Blues?
25:26: Looking at the top trade candidates for the Buffalo Sabres and the Calgary Flames
