The Wraparound: Who Are Buffalo And Calgary's Top Trade Candidates?

The Wraparound is back with more NHL and hockey topics in rapid-fire segments.

Who Are Buffalo And Calgary's Top Trade Candidates? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Stephen Kerr discussed in this episode:

0:00: Should the Vegas Golden Knights be concerned about their goaltending situation?

4:42: Could Macklin Celebrini receive significant Hart Trophy consideration this season?

8:10: Will Jesper Wallstedt’s rise cause a shake-up in net for the Minnesota Wild?

11:30: Breaking down Adam Lowry’s five-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets

15:10: Could Charlie McAvoy’s absence bring the Boston Bruins down to earth?

18:50: Should the Anaheim Ducks look to trade Pavel Mintyukov?

22:10: Could Alexandre Texier end up terminating his contract with the St. Louis Blues?

25:26: Looking at the top trade candidates for the Buffalo Sabres and the Calgary Flames

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon