Kick off September with rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics on The Wraparound.

Who Will Make The Hockey Hall Of Fame In 2026? by The Wraparound

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in today's episode:

0:00: Does Ivan Demidov deserve to be the early favorite to win the Calder?

5:40: Which WHL team looks to be the early championship favorite this season?

9:51: Should the Chicago Blackhawks be concerned with prospect Mason West’s commitment to playing football?

15:13: Will Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar end up earning more on their next contracts?

21:54: Breaking down notable players eligible for Hockey Hall of Fame consideration in 2026

27:15: Which players signed to PTOs have the best chance of making NHL lineups?

31:20: Which NHL team will have the most intriguing goaltending battle at training camp?

