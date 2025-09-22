Welcome to a new episode of rapid-fire hockey topics on The Wraparound.

Will Canucks' Thatcher Demko Return To Form? by The Wraparound

undefined

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Kelsey Surmacz discussed in this episode:

0:00: Can Thatcher Demko return to form for the Vancouver Canucks this season?

5:50: Will Evgeni Malkin remain on the Pittsburgh Penguins throughout the entire season?

13:00: Will Brandon Carlo or Scott Laughton have a better first full season with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

16:28: Could Victor Olofsson be a reliable top-six forward for the Colorado Avalanche?

19:10: Will Drew Doughty be on Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster?

22:18: What should the New York Rangers be willing to pay Artemi Panarin for his next contract?

26:19: Which offensive player needs to step up the most for the Ottawa Senators this season?

29:02: Could this be a revenge season for Jake Oettinger?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon