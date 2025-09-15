    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Will Morgan Rielly's Offensive Production Rebound In Toronto?

    The Hockey News
    Sep 15, 2025, 21:23
    Sep 15, 2025, 21:23

    The Wraparound is here with new, rapid-fire NHL and hockey discussions.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Jon Bailey discussed in this episode:

    0:00: Could the Pittsburgh Penguins convince Marc-Andre Fleury to come out of retirement?

    4:51: Should the Los Angeles Kings be concerned about Corey Perry’s injury?

    8:10: Will Morgan Rielly have a strong offensive season for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

    11:33: Breaking down Spencer Knight’s three-year extension with the Chicago Blackhawks

    15:10: Could the Boston Bruins possibly trade Jeremy Swayman if things go wrong this season?

    18:55: Should the Tampa Bay Lightning be considered contenders this season?

    23:10: Which Edmonton Oilers youngster will have a bigger impact this season: Isaac Howard or Matthew Savoie?

    27:45: Will Luke Evangelista continue to hold out on a contract extension with the Nashville Predators?

