It's time to discuss more rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics on the Wraparound.

Will Rasmus Andersson Trade Rumors Distract The Calgary Flames? by The Wraparound

undefined

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Diandra Loux discussed in this episode:

0:00: Is a healthy Jack Hughes better than Auston Matthews?

4:52: Do the New Jersey Devils need to create more cap space to sign Luke Hughes?

8:15: Could Rasmus Andersson’s trade rumors become a distraction for the Calgary Flames?

12:20: Will Patrick Kane crack Team USA’s Olympic roster?

16:21: Do the New York Rangers have a strong enough defense core to bounce back this season?

19:44: Which defensemen could surprisingly make it into the top five in scoring this season?

22:51: Could Robert Thomas surpass the 100-point mark this season?

26:50: Is Erik Karlsson or Jonathan Marchessault more likely to be traded this season?

See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Podbean

iHeartRadio

Amazon