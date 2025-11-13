    • Powered by Roundtable

    The Wraparound: Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL?

    The Hockey News
    Nov 13, 2025, 21:34
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News
    The Hockey News

    The Wraparound: Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL?

    The Hockey News
    Nov 13, 2025, 21:34
    The Hockey News
    Nov 13, 2025, 21:34
    Updated at: Nov 13, 2025, 21:34

    Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discuss the Tkachuk brothers' new podcast, Corey Perry, Shane Pinto and more.

    The Wraparound has a new episode full of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

    Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:(insert full episode if possible, otherwise megaphone link)

    Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL? by The Wraparound Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL? by The Wraparound

    0:00: Was Shane Pinto’s extension a fair deal for the Ottawa Senators?

    3:48: Will Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s new podcast help attract a wider audience to the NHL?

    7:50: Can Corey Perry be an X-factor for the Los Angeles Kings this season?

    12:55: Could Bo Horvat earn a spot on Team Canada?

    17:30: Is Josh Morrissey one of the NHL’s most underappreciated defensemen?

    20:55: Will David Pastrnak become the Boston Bruins’ all-time leader in goals?

    25:29: Breaking down the top WHL prospects to watch at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge

    28:02: Do the Colorado Avalanche have a goaltending tandem capable of winning a Stanley Cup?

    See below for where to subscribe to the show for future episodes.

    Apple Podcasts

    Spotify

    Podbean

    iHeartRadio

    Amazon