The Wraparound: Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL?

The Wraparound has a new episode full of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.
Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:
0:00: Was Shane Pinto’s extension a fair deal for the Ottawa Senators?
3:48: Will Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s new podcast help attract a wider audience to the NHL?
7:50: Can Corey Perry be an X-factor for the Los Angeles Kings this season?
12:55: Could Bo Horvat earn a spot on Team Canada?
17:30: Is Josh Morrissey one of the NHL’s most underappreciated defensemen?
20:55: Will David Pastrnak become the Boston Bruins’ all-time leader in goals?
25:29: Breaking down the top WHL prospects to watch at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge
28:02: Do the Colorado Avalanche have a goaltending tandem capable of winning a Stanley Cup?
