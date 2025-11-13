The Wraparound: Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL?

The Wraparound has a new episode full of rapid-fire NHL and hockey topics.

Here's what Emma Lingan, Michael Augello and Adam Kierszenblat discussed in this episode:(insert full episode if possible, otherwise megaphone link)

Will The Tkachuk Bros Grow The NHL? by The Wraparound

0:00: Was Shane Pinto’s extension a fair deal for the Ottawa Senators?

3:48: Will Brady and Matthew Tkachuk’s new podcast help attract a wider audience to the NHL?

7:50: Can Corey Perry be an X-factor for the Los Angeles Kings this season?

12:55: Could Bo Horvat earn a spot on Team Canada?

17:30: Is Josh Morrissey one of the NHL’s most underappreciated defensemen?

20:55: Will David Pastrnak become the Boston Bruins’ all-time leader in goals?

25:29: Breaking down the top WHL prospects to watch at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge

28:02: Do the Colorado Avalanche have a goaltending tandem capable of winning a Stanley Cup?

