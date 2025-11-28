Game #24: Ducks vs. Kings Gameday Preview (11/28/25)

A matinee matchup is on the table for the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the Ducks and the Kings. This is the third consecutive season that the Ducks have played the Kings on Black Friday. This Ducks-Kings matchup may have the biggest implications in almost a decade, with both teams battling for first place in the Pacific Division.

The Ducks are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, while the Kings are coming off a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

"We've just got to go the same way offensively," Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "I thought we did a great job moving pucks and shooting a lot. We've just got to clean up the defensive zone and stay more connected."

"We know it's gonna be a hard game," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. "Good hockey team. They check well, sound defensively, play a tight system in their own end. We know that we're gonna have to fight for space."

The Ducks are expected to be without goaltender Lukáš Dostál, who missed Wednesday's game with an upper-body injury. Backup Petr Mrázek started Wednesday's game in Dostál's absence and will likely do the same for Friday's game. Ville Husso was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday in a corresponding move.

Ryan Poehling has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury, but participated in warmups on Wednesday and could potentially draw into the lineup for Friday's game. Mikael Granlund (lower-body) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, retroactive to Nov. 13.

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston - Jansen Harkins - Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe - Ian Moore

Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Radko Gudas

Petr Mrázek (projected)

Kings Projected Lines

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Anže Kopitar - Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia - Philipp Danault - Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte - Samuel Helenius - Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson - Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin - Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper (projected)