    Game #24: Ducks vs. Kings Gameday Preview (11/28/25)

    Nov 28, 2025, 07:12
    Nov 28, 2025, 07:12
    Updated at: Nov 28, 2025, 07:12

    The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews the Ducks' Black Friday matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

    A matinee matchup is on the table for the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the Ducks and the Kings. This is the third consecutive season that the Ducks have played the Kings on Black Friday. This Ducks-Kings matchup may have the biggest implications in almost a decade, with both teams battling for first place in the Pacific Division.

    The Ducks are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, while the Kings are coming off a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

    "We've just got to go the same way offensively," Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "I thought we did a great job moving pucks and shooting a lot. We've just got to clean up the defensive zone and stay more connected."

    Nov 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Linus Karlsson (94) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

    "We know it's gonna be a hard game," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. "Good hockey team. They check well, sound defensively, play a tight system in their own end. We know that we're gonna have to fight for space."

    The Ducks are expected to be without goaltender Lukáš Dostál, who missed Wednesday's game with an upper-body injury. Backup Petr Mrázek started Wednesday's game in Dostál's absence and will likely do the same for Friday's game. Ville Husso was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday in a corresponding move.

    Ryan Poehling has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury, but participated in warmups on Wednesday and could potentially draw into the lineup for Friday's game. Mikael Granlund (lower-body) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, retroactive to Nov. 13.

    Ducks Projected Lines

    Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry
    Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke
    Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Alex Killorn
    Ross Johnston - Jansen Harkins - Nikita Nesterenko

    Jackson LaCombe - Ian Moore
    Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba
    Pavel Mintyukov - Radko Gudas

    Petr Mrázek (projected)

    Kings Projected Lines

    Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Adrian Kempe
    Trevor Moore - Anže Kopitar - Andrei Kuzmenko
    Joel Armia - Philipp Danault - Alex Laferriere
    Alex Turcotte - Samuel Helenius - Corey Perry

    Mikey Anderson - Joel Edmundson
    Brian Dumoulin - Brandt Clarke
    Jacob Moverare - Cody Ceci

    Darcy Kuemper (projected)