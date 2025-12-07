Game #29: Ducks vs. Blackhawks Gameday Preview (12/07/25)

A Sunday matchup gives the Ducks an opportunity to close out their three-game homestand with a win. They are coming off a 4-3 shootout win on Friday night against the Washington Capitals. This is their third and final matchup of the season against the Blackhawks. The two previous results both went the Blackhawks' way. A victory on Sunday would represent the first time the Ducks have won two consecutive games since Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 against the Utah Mammoth and Boston Bruins.

"Right from the get-go, I thought we did a really good job," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after Friday's win. "We had a lot of good things going for us. We had pace. I know we were chasing the game a couple times, we scored pretty quickly after to get ourselves back into it. I thought everybody contributed in a lot of ways. Some great action in overtime, some thrilling shootout moves as well."

Mikael Granlund returned from a 10-game absence caused by re-aggravation of a lower-body injury, which had already forced him to miss eight games previously. While he wasn't on the scoresheet, his presence on the ice was notable.

"I thought he got better as the game went on," Quenneville said. "I thought he was a threat later on, had the puck on his stick a lot more. Looked like he had some evasiveness as well. One more guy that adds pace to our game and possession to our team game as well."

"I'm just glad I got to play again," Granlund said. "I'm just happy. Got out there again and play some hockey. I know my own game is going to get better and better once we move on. Just happy to be out there."

The Blackhawks are coming off a shell-shocking performance on Saturday, in which the Los Angeles Kings put six goals past them and also held the Blackhawks scoreless. They have now lost seven of their last nine. Spencer Knight was in net for Saturday's game, so backup Arvid Söderblom will likely start against the Ducks.

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson

Ville Husso (projected)

Blackhawks Projected Lines

Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - André Burakovsky

Oliver Moore - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach - Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic - Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser - Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Arvid Söderblom (projected)