Preseason: Takeaways from the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings

“Hockey is back” has been a common term around social media over the past week, and the NHL regular season is creeping ever closer. The Anaheim Ducks participated in their first preseason game of the exhibition season on Sunday afternoon, when they headed to Ontario, CA, home of the AHL’s Ontario Reign, to take on the Los Angeles Kings in what’s become the annual “Empire Classic.”

The Ducks squad, mostly an inexperienced and/or AHL lineup, was highlighted by 2024 third-overall pick Beckett Sennecke, talented sophomore Cutter Gauthier, and newly-acquired Ryan Poehling.

The Ducks fell by a score of 3-1, following a tight-checking affair, which included allowing a short-handed goal in the critical third period and a late empty net tally.

Ducks forward Jansen Harkins left the game with an upper-body injury and left the arena with his arm in a sling.

While this is the first preseason game on the schedule, and there were a few nuggets to take away, every observation should be taken with a grain of salt, as the team’s new systems are just beginning implementation, chemistry is nearly nonexistent, and competition levels are inconsistent.

Ville Husso started in net for the Ducks and stopped 30 of 32 shots. He was opposed by 19-year-old 2024 second-round pick, Carter George, who saved 22 of 23.

Here are my takeaways from this game:

Beckett Sennecke: Sennecke entered camp needing to perform and persuade the Ducks' front office beyond a reasonable doubt that he’s NHL-ready if he’s to stick with the Ducks all year. He was comfortable and confident with the puck on his stick and was able to create some dangerous looks in tight while making some quality off-puck reads on the defensive end.

However, the one-on-one defensive habits need some polishing, as he tends to watch the puck instead of engaging the opponent’s body, and he tried to force some optimistic passes, forgoing the simple options, which didn’t connect at critical moments.

Rush Offense: Puck possession is the clear priority this season, with the hiring of Joel Quenneville and his new coaching staff. Breakouts that often ended with stretch passes and were then tipped deep in the offensive zone have now become opportunities to hold onto pucks, gain entry, and allow players to utilize their skills and instincts to create dangerous offense.

Rather than a hard-forechecking mandate, when puck carriers didn’t have numbers or options, they elected to chip pucks to areas where their teammates could either skate into them or at least create a 50/50 battle.

Ville Husso: Husso performed very well behind a somewhat scattered defensive structure, as players adjust to new teammates and systems. He was especially true to his angles and remarkably calm when there was a scramble in front of him. He managed the game well in this one.

The Ducks will host the newly-named Utah Mammoth on Monday night at Honda Center to open their home exhibition schedule and will likely ice a completely different roster.

