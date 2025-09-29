Mason McTavish on His New Contract

Mason McTavish was a full participant in Monday's practice at Honda Center, his first official practice with the Ducks since signing his six-year, $42 million contract extension on Saturday. Following practice, McTavish spoke with local media. Below is a full transcript of his media scrum, which has been lightly edited for clarity and length. A recording of the media scrum is also attached below.

Finally back in here. First off, how does it feel to be back in the room?

It's great. Glad that is kind of over and passed. I'm really excited to be here. We've got a great group here, just staying in touch with them the whole time. It was tough sitting at home, but very grateful and thankful to be here with the guys today.

Why did the deal finally get done when did?

I think both groups obviously really wanted to be here. That's the business side of it. I still don't really know why it takes that long. It's a cliché, but it's just the business side of it. Obviously, both groups really wanted to get it done, and that stuff just takes time. Like I said, I'm very fortunate and grateful to be back here.

Was there an opportunity to get this one done before camp, or is it just sort of, as you said, the nature of how these things go?

I mean, yeah, there is. There's kind of a number that's in your head and the team's head, and you kind of meet in the middle––depends on how long you take to get there. So, it's definitely possible to get done before camp, but it's a big decision, so sometimes it takes a little longer.

Mason, how important was it for you to get get some camp time here?

It sucks sitting back home. I love the guys here and I love hockey. This is where I want to be, and sitting out was not enjoyable at all. But I'm glad everything worked out and I got here before the regular season started and got some practice under my belt. Very fortunate.

Do you feel like there's much catching up to do or not really much at all?

Yeah, for sure. I missed, I don't know, I think 10 days or so. Missed a lot of good skates and you can try to replicate that at home, but it's tough with most guys kind of being out of your town. You can skate with junior teams––and it was great, very fortunate they let me do that––but it's obviously not the same with junior, younger guys. I missed some good skates, and we'll get those in today, tomorrow and the next couple of days here.

Did it ever get to a point where you thought you might miss some regular season games at all?

Yeah, maybe in the back of your head. I mean, it's up to me, really. There was always an offer. It's kind of up to me whenever I was itching, I guess, the most to go, and it's just kind of the nature of how it goes. You always think of the worst, think of the best, it's kind of how it goes. But, like I said, I'm glad to be here before the regular season and get some skates in here.

How important was the six-year term, and what are you looking forward to in the duration of that with this group?

You can see the progress in our group every year, which is getting better every year. We're a young team, getting a little bit older, growing up together. I want to be a part of that, and I think we've got a great group here, and we can do some damage for sure.

This offseason, was there anything specifically you kind of honed in on that you wanted to make sure you got better at ahead of the season?

Yeah, I think just always working out, getting bigger, getting stronger, and then skating. Edges, cutbacks, a lot of rim work, retrievals, that kind of stuff. You always want to do the stuff that you're better at, too: shooting and––a lot of shots––a lot of skating, just general stuff. But I'd say the keys are probably skating and getting quicker in the gym.

What have the early conversations been like with Coach Quenneville, trying to get in with him and learn how things are going here?

I just saw him today, so there hasn't been much. Just welcomed me in and I kind of eased into it. He's been great. He texted me right away when it happened, so we're both super eager to just get in there. I wish I could almost just play tonight, but that's not the plan, so just kind of enjoy this time and get back into game shape.

As we've kind of talked about the importance of getting into camp, you've had some slower starts in recent years. Was that sort of a factor of getting in quick so that you can start hot? Because this team needs to get off to a good start.

I think a key for us, even at the end of last season, was to get off to a good start this year. That's obviously the plan. That comes with a lot of preparation and getting into game shape early, and so that's nice that I could get here a little bit before camp. The guys have already put the work in––they looked great out there––so I'm just kind of catching up with them.

Are you basically gearing up for Saturday, or could you possibly go up to San Jose (on Wednesday)?

I'm not sure.

A couple of new additions to the team: Chris Kreider, Ryan Poehling, Mikael Granlund and a couple of other guys. What's it been like just today getting to know those guys? I know you played with Kreider a little bit at the shoulder check showcase this past summer.

They're all terrific guys. I met them before when I came down early. Super nice guys, great character. Can't wait to get to know them even more. All super great players. Kreids, what he did in New York is unbelievable, and hopefully, well, I know he will bring that here. He's a great guy and Granlund's played for a while. Unbelievable, very skilled. Poehls is a great skater, good shutdown guy. We'll see how they all do. I'm excited to watch them.

Mason, over this next deal, what's possible for you? And maybe on top of it, what's possible for you and Leo (Carlsson), being atop that center depth chart as you guys continue to grow and age, mature and all that?

I think I need to get better in the defensive zone and I think that comes with not playing as much defense, too. Hopefully, play more in the offensive zone. And then, as far as Leo, sky's the limit for that guy. He's so good. Skates so well, big guy, skilled, can shoot it, pretty much everything. I'm really excited to watch him this year.

On the other end, one of your close friends, Trevor Zegras, gets traded to Philadelphia and links back up with your former teammate Jamie Drysdale. As you said before, it's the nature of the business. But what's it like to see one of your close friends leave the locker room?

That sucked. Brutal. I pretty much spent every day with him. He's happy there, which is good. I think it's a good thing for him, good fit. But yeah, it's tough seeing your best friend kind of go away. But, like I said, at least he knows a couple of guys there, Jamie, obviously. It'll be good to see them on the road.

With as close as you are to Zegras and Drysdale, when you saw them go through their contract negotiations a couple of years ago, did that kind of play into your thought––going into this summer and this negotiation––with how it could play out or what kind of stances you were going to take?

For sure. Talked to those guys and you can kind of know what to expect at that point. I figured it's going to be a while. I talked to them a little bit during the process and they know exactly how it feels, so it's good to pick their brain a bit.