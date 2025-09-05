Report: Anaheim Ducks "Not Crazy on a Bridge Deal" for Mason McTavish, Prefer Long-Term Extension

A new development surfaced with the Anaheim Ducks, Mason McTavish, and the ongoing saga of contract extension negotiations.

After a long summer of varying speculation and projecting, premier NHL insider Elliotte Friedman took to his “32 Thoughts” podcast on Friday morning to report the Ducks’ willingness to grind away until they get to a number they like, which we have known.

He also reported the Ducks might prefer to avoid a bridge deal and sign McTavish to a long-term extension, which is new information.

“For McTavish, I think it’s a little bit different because Verbeek and the Ducks in the past have shown a willingness to keep guys out until they get what they’re comfortable with,” Friedman said. “The one thing I’ve consistently heard over the last little while is they’re not crazy about bridging McTavish. Now, maybe that’ll change. Maybe they’ll do it, but I’ve heard that they prefer long-term.”

The Ducks have a relatively clean cap sheet in the years to come, with $20.5 million in current cap space, contracts to players like Radko Gudas and Jacob Trouba expiring after this season, and Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn, and Ryan Strome expiring after next.

They do, however, have a high number of important key pieces to their present and future roster, like Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger, also in need of new contracts in the summer of 2026.

“If you want to do long-term, what is that? Six years, like a lot of these young players are doing; seven years, eight years,” Friedman continued. "All of a sudden, you’re getting into pretty big numbers.

“I don’t have the answer yet on what’s going to happen yet on this one. I don’t think they want to trade him, but I’ve heard they’re not crazy on a bridge deal. It may not be easy for the two sides to agree on a longer projection.”

Around the NHL, young core pieces in similar situations to McTavish, like Frank Nazar (seven years, $6.6 million), Jackson Blake (eight years, $5.1 million), and Logan Stankoven (eight years, $6 million), have all signed long-term extensions since July 1.

Based on McTavish’s draft pedigree, three-year track record in the NHL, and shown ability to improve year over year, his number would likely come in higher than that trio of talented young players. His contract would more likely resemble or eclipse the deal Matthew Knies signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs (six years, $7.75 million).

McTavish had his best season on a points-per-game basis in 2024-25, with 52 points (22-30=52) in 76 games, including and maybe most importantly, 33 points (16-17=33) in his final 36 games of the season.

