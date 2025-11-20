Report: Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov "Would Like to be Moved if He's Not Going to Play"

The Anaheim Ducks saw the return of their captain, Radko Gudas, in their 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Mammoth. With his return to the lineup, they had seven healthy NHL-caliber defensemen on their roster.

Pavel Mintyukov has served the last two games as the Ducks’ healthy scratch, all too familiar a situation to that which he faced a season ago, when the Ducks had a logjam on their blueline. In that instance, the logjam was caused by bringing on board a plethora of veteran defensemen, which caused Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger to alternate healthy scratch duties until it was finally relieved at the 2025 trade deadline.

This year, the logjam has been caused by the emergence of Ian Moore, another young defenseman, who is perhaps a bit less volatile, more responsible on the defensive side of the puck, and cleaner during breakouts.

Premier NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest “32 Thoughts” blog that Mintyukov would prefer to be traded rather than be forced to sit in the press box. “After back-to-back healthy scratches, word filtered that Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov would like to be moved if he’s not going to play,” Friedman reported in his piece. “He has fallen behind Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger on the left side of Anaheim’s defence. Ian Moore, who had a strong camp, was elevated in Mintyukov’s place. This is the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, so Ducks GM Pat Verbeek will not be rushed into anything. Something to keep an eye on.”

Mintyukov is 149 games into his NHL career and has scored 50 points (9-41=50), including three points (0-3=3) in 18 games this season. He put together a quality rookie season in 2023-24, scoring 28 points (4-24=28) in 63 games and showing flashes of what he could be at the highest level of the sport.

His 2024-25 was a struggle, as he seemed to be negatively affected by the scratches or the possibility of scratches, limiting his willingness to take chances and involve himself offensively, where he thrives most.

Mintyukov is at his best when he can diagnose a rush, disrupt it, spark a counterattack, and remain involved on the offensive cycle with constant activations. He’s an instinctual player who has the potential to become a true two-way force and fill scoresheets nightly.

Unfortunately, he hadn’t seized the opportunity afforded by Gudas’ absence, and he seemed to be leapfrogged by Moore in the process. It’s simply a numbers game, and he’s been the Ducks’ seventh-best defenseman this season (opinion).

As Friedman mentioned, Verbeek won’t be rushed into a decision, but Mintyukov’s value will only go down from here. His value should still be relatively high, as he’s just four years removed from his draft (when he was Verbeek’s first-ever draft pick), had a decent rookie season, and is still only 21 years old (22 on Nov. 25).

If traded, Mintyukov would be the fourth top-ten pick of the 2022 draft traded after selection and the sixth top-15 pick. This could all be undone with another injury (it is still hockey after all) or if he finds his way into the lineup tomorrow (Thursday), as the Ducks will be on their second game of a back-to-back.

