Zellweger, Trouba Are Ducks’ Reliable Pair

Prior to Tuesday’s game in Nashville, the Ducks had exactly one defensive pair with an expected goals percentage above 50 percent, according to Moneypuck.

For the Nashville game, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville decided to swap two of the pairings while keeping the pairing that was above 50 percent in expected goals percentage intact.

That pair consists of Olen Zellweger and Jacob Trouba, two players whose play styles complement each other quite well. Zellweger is an offensive-minded defensemen who skates well and isn’t afraid to rip shots once he activates from the blue line. Trouba has more of a defensive mentality, consistently posting blocked shot totals and using his size and strength to negate opponents in the defensive zone.

“I think he gives us a real presence back there,” Quenneville said of Trouba. “I think there's some physicality that keeps our opponents on alert. At the same time, he’s a pretty handy guy as far as off the point, can shoot it. And he's got some experience playing in his own end and playing with the puck as well.”

“He’s a great player,” Drew Helleson said last December, just after Trouba was acquired from the New York Rangers. “He's gone on some playoff runs and been on some really good teams. He plays a hard, physical game and that's something that I think we need. He’s brought that since he's been here. Played a lot of games in this league, so he’s a leader as well and just a guy that a lot of the young guys can look up to. He’s had a pretty successful career so far, and I'm sure there's plenty more for him in the future.”

Though Zellweger has just one point this season, Trouba said that he’s been encouraging the 22-year-old to use his offensive ability and get up in the play.

“He’s a great skater,” Trouba said. “He gets up the ice, has a lot of offensive ability. Encouraging him to do that and play his game. We’ve also got to be responsible defensively and break pucks out and communicate and do all those things well in the defensive zone. I think taking care of our own zone and then transitioning up and letting him do his thing offensively is important, but always keeping in mind that we’re defensemen and we’ve got to take care of our end first.”

“I feel our offense is a little more creative,” Zellweger said. “A little better flow to it all, I think, which benefits me and the other offensive defenseman a lot. You can kind of use your instincts and be aggressive and keep tight gaps and stuff like that. Playing with Troubs has been awesome. He's a great defenseman and he makes it easy for me back there. We’re looking to get better and better, talking to each other and learning how we play better and better.”

Zellweger said that he put on six to seven pounds this past summer, in addition to working on his cardio. Improving his endurance during the offseason was key for him. He pointed to the fact that if he’s able to stay out longer for shifts without getting tired, then he can contribute more on both ends.

“Improving that gives me a better chance of putting my skill into a game. You don’t get as tired winning a puck battle and can join the play still and don’t have to go off as early. Things like that allow me to express my game and my skill more.”

Ducks’ Young Blue Line Could Be Their X-Factor in 2025-26

The Ducks have a lot to be excited about when it comes to this season and beyond. Despite the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/anaheim-ducks/latest-news/ducks-trade-trevor-zegras-to-the-flyers">departure of fan favorite Trevor Zegras via trade</a>, they added a couple of veterans with plenty of playoff experience in Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund. They also revamped their coaching staff, giving Greg Cronin, Rich Clune and Brent Thompson the boot in favor of Joel Quenneville, Jay Woodcroft, Ryan McGill and Andrew Brewer.

The emergence of Jackson LaCombe and the continued development of both Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov has allowed the right side of the Ducks’ defense, which contains two veterans and is much more defensive-minded, to play within their role.

Radko Gudas, who rehabbed a knee injury this past offseason, has looked much better. He is putting himself in better positions to kill opposing rushes and has only taken one penalty so far, an interference penalty that did not involve being slow to get to his spot.

Perhaps ironically, the right side of Anaheim’s defense currently has more points than the left side. Trouba picked up two points in Tuesday’s win against the Predators, with one of his assists coming off a blocked shot. He’s at his best when he recognizes when to be aggressive (both offensively and defensively).

“He brings a lot,” Mintyukov said. “Just a veteran that knows how to calm the game down. Poised with the puck. Lots of talking, helps a lot.”

“He’s got a lot of poise in how he approaches the game,” Zellweger echoed. “He’s not in a rush. He doesn't really panic back there, so kind of took that from him. It almost looks like the game comes to him and then capitalizes when he gets opportunities in the offensive zone.

“Overall, he's good to play with. He’s solid defensively, blocking a lot of shots and stuff like that. We just gotta keep building. When I play with him, just keep communicating and take our pairing to another level.”

